North-east properties still affected by power cuts

A number of power outages are still affecting properties in the north-east in the wake of Storm Deirdre.

One area near Ardoe in Aberdeen has been without power since early yesterday evening.

Several postcodes around Glenkindie, near Alford, are without power, with the SSE website confirming engineers are on site and hoping to have power restored around 4pm.

More than a dozen post codes around the Lumphanan area have also been hit since last night, with power hoped to be returned around 4pm as well.

Cairness, close to Fraserburgh is suffering from some outages as well.