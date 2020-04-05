North-east Highland Games on track to star in TV show

A documentary will highlight the role the railway played in supporting the growth of a north-east Highland Games.

The fourth episode of the Channel 5 series Walking Britain’s Lost Railways, presented by engineer Rob Bell, will focus on the Deeside railway line and the route’s connection to the annual Aboyne Highland Games in Royal Deeside.

The team behind the historic gathering were approached to feature in the programme after the event’s organisers bought a framed vintage railway poster at auction depicting the games.

The item was one of a series of posters commissioned by British Railways in the 1950s to encourage the public to explore the country by train.

When the games committee returned to Aboyne with the item, they discovered that it had in fact been presented to their predecessors more than 50 years previously.

On the reverse of the poster, which is mounted in a simple wooden frame bearing the inscription LNER, a notice reads: “Presented to Aboyne Games committee, 26th February 1966 on withdrawal of passenger train services between Aberdeen and Ballater.”

In October 1953, the Evening Express reported on the poster’s creation. It said that “while the Aboyne Games were being run this year a lynx-eyed gentleman moved quietly about the grounds watching, getting angles, photographing in his memory the colourful scene”.

It noted that British Railways would display the poster “all over England, Ireland and Wales” and also in America, Canada and most European countries.

The story and poster caught the attention of Rumpus Media and Motion Content Group, the producers of the TV series, as they carried out research into the Deeside Line for the latest series of the popular programme.

Morag McBeath, secretary of Aboyne Highland Games, said: “When we decided to bid on the railway poster at auction we never expected to end up featuring on a national TV documentary as a result.

“The role that the Deeside Line played in the growth of Aboyne Highland Games cannot be underestimated. It provided an efficient and reliable means of mass transportation at a time when the horse and cart or bicycle was the only alternative, helping get people from further afield to the games.

“Thousands of visitors, and also members of the Royal Family who attended in the 1880s, are noted to have travelled to the games by rail.

“Special trains offering cheap fares were also organised by the local railway company to increase capacity.

“Along with learning about the connection Aboyne Highland Games had with the railway, the production team were interested in the event itself and the different elements that make up the day.

“As well as exploring the history of the Deeside Line and Aboyne Highland Games, the programme will showcase the beauty of Royal Deeside, which we hope will help attract visitors in the years to come.”

Founded in 1867, Aboyne Highland Games is a traditional Scottish Highland games held annually on the first Saturday in August.

The Aberdeenshire event, held under the patronage of Granville Gordon, the 13th Marquis of Huntly, attracts crowds of up to 10,000 people each year.

It features a programme of traditional events including Highland dancing, tossing the caber, piping and fiddle competitions, and attracts visitors from around the world.

The episode of Walking Britain’s Lost Railways focusing on the Deeside Line and featuring Aboyne Highland Games is scheduled to be broadcast on Channel 5 at 8pm on Friday.