North-east Highland Games cancelled for first time since 1945 due to coronavirus

A popular north-east Highland Games has been cancelled for the first time since 1945 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The directors and committee of Aboyne Highlands Games made this decision after reviewing the latest Government advice.

It was due to take place on Saturday August 1 but will now not go ahead at all.

Organisers believe that this is the first time in the 153-year history of the Aberdeenshire event that is has been cancelled in peacetime.

The only times it is known that the games were not held was during both world wars.​

It is usually held on the first Saturday in August and welcomes a crowd of around 10,000 visitors each year to Aboyne, injecting an estimated £450,000 into the local Royal Deeside economy.

All businesses and organisations that have booked trade stands for this year’s games will be contacted directly by the trade stand convener.​

​With less than 90 days to go until Aboyne Highland Games organisers are currently exploring various options to safely mark games day.​

​Alistair Grant, chairman of Aboyne Highland Games, said: “It has not been an easy decision for the committee to make and we are all extremely disappointed that Aboyne Highland Games will not take place in 2020.

“We know how important the event is to the local Royal Deeside community, our competitors, sponsors, partners and visitors, many of whom travel from around the world to attend our games.

“Their support is greatly appreciated. We are looking at various options to mark games day in a safe way and will announce those on social media in due course. ​

“It is the first time since 1945 that Aboyne Highland Games will not have been held.

“On the first Saturday in August, Aboyne Green is usually a bustling hive of activity and it will be strange not to see that this year.

“The health and wellbeing of residents, competitors, visitors, judges and partners is the most important factor.

“Aboyne will wait. For everyone to stay at home and stay safe and healthy is what is important right now and in the months ahead.​”

The committee is now focusing its efforts on the 2021 Aboyne Highland Games which is scheduled to take place on Saturday August 7 2021.

