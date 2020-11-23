Two coronavirus cases detected at north-east academy

An Aberdeenshire academy will remain open after two positive cases of Covid-19 were detected there.

Students and staff at Mintlaw Academy who have come into contact with the cases have been asked to self-isolate for two weeks.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson explained: “We have been advised by the NHS Grampian Health Protection Team that there have been two detected cases of Covid-19 linked to Mintlaw Academy.

“Those who have been in direct contact with the detected cases have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days. The school remains open.

“All of our schools are already subject to enhanced cleaning measures and we continue to work closely with our colleagues in Public Health.”