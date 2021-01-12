North-east heritage project receives funding boost

A project to conserve the Loch of Strathbeg windmill stump in Aberdeenshire is set to benefit from funding from Historic Environment Scotland.

As part of the Historic Environment Support Fund, £7,022 has been awarded to the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) to conserve and protect the windmill tower from further deterioration caused by loss of lime mortar and the decay of oak timbers.

New signs will also be installed at the reserve visitor centre, encouraging visitors to learn about the role that the windmill tower has played in the historic environment of the Strathbeg area.

£104,888 has been awarded to nine heritage projects as part of the Historic Environment Support Fund, administered by HES.

The work being carried out by the recipients will benefit communities across the country, with projects based in Aberdeenshire, Dumfries and Galloway and central Scotland, among others.

The Historic Environment Support Fund is used to support various one-off, heritage-related projects in Scotland, and has been running since 2016, with £898,014 distributed since it was launched.

As part of this current round of funding, £104,888 has been awarded to nine projects across the country.

Amy Eastwood, head of grants at HES, said: “From developing and promoting traditional skills to looking for sustainable ways to reuse and repair buildings as well as engaging a wide range of different groups with the historic environment, these projects showcase the diverse impact that heritage has on people’s lives, and the valuable contribution it has on communities up and down the country.

“With Covid-19 restrictions still in place, many of the Support Fund recipients have had to adapt the way in which they carry out their activity in order to continue delivering the invaluable work they do to protect and celebrate our historic environment, and I look forward to seeing the progress unfold as we enter 2021.”

The next application deadline for the Historic Environment Support Fund is Wednesday 31 March 2021.

For further information, visit www.historicenvironment.scot