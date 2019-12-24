North-east heritage group on a high with memorial cash boost

A north-east heritage group have landed a funding boost to help tell the story of a legendary airman.

On July 30 1914 Tryggve Gran became the first person to fly across the North Sea when he successfully travelled between Cruden Bay and his home country of Norway in a Bleriot XI-2 monoplane.

A plaque marking the remarkable achievement was unveiled by Gran himself in 1971 when he returned to the Aberdeenshire village to unveil it.

The Port Errol Heritage Group has been given £1,500 from the NorthConnect Legacy Fund to add a new information panel telling the Scandinavian aviator’s story.

Gran took off from the beach at Cruden Bay, but was forced to abandon his first attempt due to fog.

He ended up crashing the aircraft on rocks and horses were required to pull it from the water.

The next day it was still misty but, on the advice of local fishermen, he was told it would be okay to fly.

After flying 320 miles he landed safely near Stavanager.

Mike Shepherd, chairman of the Port Errol Heritage Group, said they were “delighted” to have secured the cash to help highlight Gran’s efforts.

He said: “We are delighted to have been awarded a grant towards the installation of an information board about Tryggve Gran and his famous flight in 1914, when the Norwegian became the first person to fly across the North Sea.

“The board will be installed next to the existing monument which was inaugurated by Tryggve Gran himself.”

Before his historic flight across the North Sea Gran was part of the team that helped Captain Robert Scott reach the South Pole in 1912.

He joined the search party looking for Scott and was one of the first to discover the tragic explorer’s body.

Gran joined the Royal Flying Corp and flew fighters in the First World War.

The money for the information board project came from the NorthConnect Legacy Fund which offers groups in Boddam, Longhaven, Cruden Bay, Peterhead, St Fergus, Mintlaw, Burnhaven, Hatton and the surrounding areas grants of up to £1,500.