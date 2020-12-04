North-east heritage centre to host Christmas stalls

The Garioch Heritage Centre is to host a number of small business stalls in the run-up to Christmas.

This weekend there is decorative glass and artwork from north-east artist Judith McCrorie, knitwear and leather goods from Jackie Headland, Milena’s Mosaics from Banchory, DMJ Patchwork Designs, and unusual kitchenware from Ellington Mennie.

There will also be fabric and beadwork from Glynis Knowles, a selection of goods made from recycled whiskey barrels and pebble-work and stunning astrophotography from Whitesky Photographics.

Next weekend, from December 10 to December 13, there will be Kardz’n’Kraftz, artwork from Angela Matchett, Retreat Apothecary, Munara Holistic Therapies, Ignis Engraving, Amazing Pearls, Panda Bear Bijoux (resin jewellery), Kirton of Rayne Christmas Shop, The Country Candlemaker and Whitesky Photographics.

Plus visitors can support the fundraising efforts of the Garioch Heritage Centre and Inverurie Events by buying north-east Christmas cards, candles, soaps or Baillies of Bennachie Calendars from either or the Inverurie Events stall, where they are selling everything from wrapping paper to facemasks.

The cafe is open and will serve hot drinks, light lunches and a selection of home bakes.

Garioch Heritage Centre is open each week on Thursday to Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm in the run-up to Christmas. Entry is free.