North-east heritage centre to host arts and crafts exhibition

The Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire is encouraging people to work on art projects over the coming months.

An exhibition called Creative Aberdeenshire will be held to showcase the wide variety of talent from across the north-east at the Garioch Heritage Centre in April 2021.

Sandy Manson, Lord-Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, said: “I am delighted that we can work with Garioch Heritage Centre to enable this project to happen.

“I hope that many people will enjoy making things which can be exhibited in the spring and we look forward to seeing what will be created between now and then.

“Woodturning, embroidery, paintings, drawings and a lot more will be welcome. A silent auction may also be held at the end of the exhibition to raise money for charity should contributors wish to donate their artwork.”

Gillian Pettigrew of the Garioch Heritage Centre added: “We are looking forward to staging this exhibition created by the people of Aberdeenshire for the people of the north-east and we hope many will contact me for more information. It will be a lovely event for people to enjoy working towards.”

Creative Aberdeenshire will be held at the Garioch Heritage Centre on from April 1 to April 17 2021.

Ideas for submission include knitting, crochet, tapestry, cross-stitch, embroidery, felting, paintings, drawings, stick/crook making, woodturning, basket making, poetry and prose.

For further information email creativeaberdeenshire@gariochheritage.co.uk