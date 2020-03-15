North-east heritage centre preparing for annual model show

A north-east heritage centre is preparing for its annual show.

Various clubs are set to be involved in the Garioch Model Engineering Show, which will take place at the Garioch Heritage Centre.

The groups, including Aberdeen Model Engineering Society, Elgin Model Club and Kinloss and Forres Model Club will show a selection of boats, planes, trains and stationary, Lego and Meccano models.

Children will have the opportunity to take part in a lego competition, designed by Strachans Inverurie.

It will be held over the weekend of March 14 and 15, and will be open to the public between 10am-4pm both days.

Entry costs £4 for adults, £3 for concessions and accompanying children will be free of charge, with all funds going to the centre.

It will be followed by the Gordon Arts Exhibition and Showcase on Thursday, March 18 – Sunday, March 22.