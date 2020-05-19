North-east hen rehoming organisation saves more than 2,000 birds in first year

A north-east organisation has successfully rehomed more than 2,000 hens and 153 cockerels since it was set up last year.

Volunteers at The Little Hen Helpers, formerly known as The Little Hen Trust, work to find retirement homes for ex-commercial hens and save them from slaughter.

The Aberdeenshire-based group was founded in April 2019 by a group of ladies who all share one thing – a love for the feathered creatures.

A spokeswoman for the group explained how it started.

She said: “We all used to volunteer for another hen rescue organisation, one which wasn’t based up here.

“We thought that we should try and do the same thing, but with hens from the local area rather than them being transported up from the borders.

“We were all strangers when we started this and the only common ground we had was hens. We didn’t have any idea of where we wanted it to go, we just knew we wanted to save as many hens as possible.

“It took off really quickly, quicker than we could all keep up with.”

The group has three rehoming points – one in Methlick, one in Turriff and one in Aberdeen.

It usually holds rehoming days throughout the year, but these have been suspended until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The spokeswoman added: “We aren’t rehoming hens at the moment but we are still taking in cockerels.

“Our ‘Room for a Roo’ service is still operating and we currently have over 20 cockerels in foster with 8 more waiting in the wings.”

Volunteers from The Little Hen Helpers have rehomed 2,432 hens and 153 cockerels in their first year.

Naomi added: “We would’ve liked to have rehomed more hens but the past couple of months have meant that it has not been possible.

“But we were quite proud of how many we rehomed. Particularly the number of cockerels, because they are renowned for being quite difficult to rehome because they are noisy.

“We try and make the rehoming process as personal as possible, and a lot of the rehomers come back every time there is a rescue event.

“We know them all by name and I can usually remember details about their individual set-up and how many hens they have at the moment.

“We can’t please everybody all the time but we’re doing what we can with the limited resources available and the feedback has been really good.”

To find out more, visit www.facebook.com/thelittlehenhelpers/