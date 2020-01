A non-profit animal group is holding a volunteering day next month.

The Little Hen Trust helps to rehome unwanted hens and cockerels around the north-east.

Now the north-east group is looking for additional help after experiencing a very busy three months.

Organisers will be hosting their very first volunteering open day on Sunday February 16 at the Aberdeen Arms Hotel in Tarves.

Anyone interested in helping out with the organisation is welcome to attend from 11am.

