North-east healthcare chiefs have assured members of the public that the Covid-19 vaccine is safe, following concerns over blood clots.

NHS Grampian’s director of pharmacy David Pfleger, has provided assurances that the current vaccines being administered against coronavirus remains safe to use.

The vaccination has made headlines across the world in the past week, after some countries halted use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, due to concerns over blood clots.

AstraZeneca has said 37 blood clots have been reported out of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the EU and Britain.

Mr Pfleger said: “Some of you might have seen reports this week around concerns about the AstraZeneca vaccine and the development of blood clots.

“Blood clots are common, they affect one or two people in every thousand in any given year.

“Whilst there’s reports of 37 blood clots across the UK and the EU in the 17 million people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine, these numbers are way below the expected level that we would look to see in any given year when we weren’t vaccinating.

“So therefore it’s extremely unlikely that the vaccine would be linked with those blood clots, because if it were, we would be seeing much bigger numbers of blood clots in the population, not the low numbers we’re seeing at the moment.

“MHRA in the UK is responsible for the licensing and the monitoring of the safety of all medicines and vaccines and their number one priority is patient safety and their adverse reaction monitoring system is world-renowned.

“If they suspected a link between the AstraZeneca vaccine and a serious side effect such as blood clots then they would pull that vaccine from use.

“The reality is that the MHRA, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the European Medicine Agency (EMA) have all backed the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine and all recommend continuing the use of the vaccine within our vaccination programmes.”

In giving his safety reassurances, he said that it was important everyone took up their offer of vaccination.

He added: “We’ve injected 11 million doses of AstraZeneca across the UK to date and we’ve seen no rise in the reported level of blood clots.

“In Grampian, I and colleagues remain entirely confident in the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Covid-19 has killed more than 125,000 people across the UK to date and those deaths unfortunately continue. Vaccination is the way out of the crisis we find ourselves in.

“Vaccination is incredibly effective, but most importantly, it’s safe.

“I myself, I’m looking forward to being vaccinated with my age group in the coming weeks and I hope that when you receive your offer of vaccination, you will take up that offer as we all need to be vaccinated if we’re to remove covid from the population.”