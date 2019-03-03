North-east heart attack survivor on his bike for 353-mile challenge to help others

A north-east man is to take on a mammoth cycling challenge to raise money for charity.

Paul Robb, from Blackburn, will be travelling by bike from London to Paris in July in aid of the British Heart Foundation.

The 47-year-old sales manager had a heart attack in February 2010, while away for work in Bathgate, and said he was lucky he survived.

Paul said: “I’m going to be travelling 353 miles over three days.

“I was a keen cyclist before I had a heart attack at 38. I’d not long run two London marathons.”

After being transferred to hospital, he had a stent put in, which allows blood to flow more freely.

He said: “They couldn’t understand why I had it, I didn’t have high cholesterol or blood pressure.

“There seemed to be no reason behind it.”

Since then, Paul has found out that he has a genetic condition called familial hypercholesterolemia.

It affects around one in 250 people, and means their bodies cannot break down cholesterol, leading to high levels.

He was prompted to get checked after it was discovered his mum Deborah, 72, had the condition.

After his results came back positive, he had his three sons Craig, 18, Nathan, 15, and Scott, 13, checked, but thankfully none of them have it.

Paul said: “It’s nine years since I had my heart attack, I thought it would be a good time to do it, and raise awareness of the condition.

“They say if someone in your family has a heart attack under the age of 55 you should get checked out. You’ve got a 50/50 chance of getting it.

“If you’ve got it, you can have a heart attack as young as 20.

“I’m doing the challenge for British Heart Foundation. If it wasn’t for them I wouldn’t be here.”

He added: “A third of people don’t survive their first heart attack.

“I was quite lucky I was where I was. When I dialed 999 the ambulance was two minutes away from the hotel.

“I went into the hospital at 7am and by 10am I was in my bed drinking a cup of tea.”

He will be taking on the challenge from July 24 to 27. So far, he has raised more than £1,300 of his £1,800 target.

To donate to Paul’s fundraiser, visit https://bit.ly/2S34Ewk