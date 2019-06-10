North-east healthcare staff left delighted with award

A north-east healthcare organisation has won an award for its commitment to supporting vulnerable people.

The Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership scooped the Scottish Social Services Awards accolade for its Shared Lives Scheme.

It was set up to provide support and long-term accommodation for adults with disabilities.

The health service won the award in the Enlightened Approach category.

Shiri Vinten, a carer with the partnership, said: “We’re very thankful to have won because it’s reflective of our team effort.

“We really enjoy our work so it’s wonderful to be recognised in this way.”

The partnership was one of 11 individuals, teams and organisations announced as this year’s winners.

There were more than 155 nationwide entries from across the third sector, independent organisations, local authorities and the NHS.

Minister for Children and Young People Maree Todd said: “The calibre of entries this year from across Scotland was outstanding and it’s been wonderful to see the vital and life-changing work being carried out by so many impressive people and initiatives.”