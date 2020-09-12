North-east health team working with schools on Covid-19 support

Health teams have joined up with north-east education bosses to provide Covid-19 support to schools.

The Health Protection Team (HPT) at NHS Grampian has liaised with the directors of education and headteachers across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray in order to provide assistance to schools now that children have returned.

A package of materials has been created in order to support teaching staff who are working through the new challenge of Covid-19 within a school setting.

Online sessions have also taken place with frontline staff to discuss any specific issues encountered, and are being held three times a week.

To date, they have been very well attended, with the first session having more than 100 participants.

One of the issues that have been worked on is linked to illnesses in youngsters, which is fairly common in schools.

Last week, the Evening Express reported that the number of absences of pupils in north-east schools was soaring compared to the first day of term.

A statement from NHS Grampian said: “A recurring theme is about children with mild respiratory symptoms.

“Things like a runny nose or slight sore throat are common in children, especially at the beginning of the school session when they are mixing with lots of people they haven’t been meeting for a while.

“If all these children were to be regarded as possible Covid-19 cases many children and their household members would be off school and work unnecessarily. Because of this we have determined that only children who have one or more of the classic Covid-19 symptoms of fever, new persistent cough and loss of or change in the sense of smell or taste should be regarded as possible cases.

“In this case, the child should have a test, and the child and the whole household should start a 14-day period of isolation. If the test is negative the household members can immediately stop their isolation, and the child can go back to school if they are well and have had no fever for 48 hours.”