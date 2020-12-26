North-east health services face ‘worrying’ situation if Covid case numbers keep rising

North-east hospitals are facing a “worrying” situation in the coming weeks if Covid-19 cases keep rising, a leading health professional has warned.

Wards are filling up steadily and more resources are being given over to the fight against coronavirus as NHS Grampian bids to bring the situation back under control.

Hospitals are already dealing with around 60% of the number of cases they handled during the early stages of the pandemic, while intensive care is nearly 70% full.

The number of cases is expected to continue rising in the coming days and weeks as a result of the relaxation of rules on Christmas Day, which allowed up to eight people from three households to mix.

Jillian Evans, NHS Grampian’s head of health intelligence, warned non-urgent services may have to be stopped to allow more staff and resources to be placed where they are most needed.

“ARI is pretty full, and so are the community hospitals and care homes,” she said.

“They are already under strain.

“We have a plan for dealing with this which involves making different changes as the pressure mounts. We are working through that just now.

© Supplied by Jillian Evans

“We have got real-time data that helps us make decisions based on what we need to do at that moment.

“We know we will have to look at elective care and how we manage that within the next few weeks. There are a number of different scenarios.

“We are definitely under pressure, and if you underlay that with the increase in cases we expect, we will have a very worrying situation in a couple of weeks’ time.”

NHS chiefs continue to be flexible, and have the capacity to place staff where they are most needed – even if that means some non-urgent services do have to stop.

Ms Evans said: “The whole system is working together, from primary care such as GPs to hospitals and care homes. The best way we can do that is by demand management and by having a really good system which allows people to flow in and out of hospital as smoothly as possible.

“We will also be redeploying staff and resources from other parts of NHS Grampian to where the pressure is greatest.

“We will flex and move our staff where the need is greatest.”

A rise in cases is also unlikely to have a significant impact on the health board’s ability to deliver the coronavirus vaccine.

“What we are aiming to do is be able to take delivery of the next lot of the vaccine and continue along as we have been,” she said.

“We have had tremendous uptake so far.

“At the moment we are right in the middle of recruiting more vaccinators.

“The vaccination programme is part of Operation Snowdrop [the health board’s plan for dealing with Covid-19] so that would be one of the places we direct resources to.”

Read more