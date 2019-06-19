North-east health partnership to organise dementia events

Three events have been set up to help a health partnership develop a new strategy for helping people living with dementia.

The Aberdeenshire Health & Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) is in the early stages of developing a strategy for Aberdeenshire and hopes people will come forward to share their experiences.

Taking place next month, people will be able to tell the partnership how they are affected by dementia.

The first event will take place at Peterhead Town Hall from 12.30-3.30pm on July 3.

Inverurie will host the second the following day at the Garioch Heritage Museum at the same time.

A final event will take place at Stonehaven Town Hall on July 5 from 12.30-3.30pm.

Rhona Atkinson, chairwoman of the integration joint board, said: “It is vital we understand what support people need.”