North-east health partnership says winter likely to be ‘particularly challenging’

A north-east health partnership has outlined the steps it is taking in its approach to winter planning – as this year is expected to be “particularly challenging”.

Aberdeenshire Council’s integration joint board is to meet this week to discuss the approach of the Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership alongside partners such as NHS Grampian to deal with the pressures of winter.

Healthcare groups across the north-east are aiming as much as possible to ensure that people can be appropriately supported in a “homely setting” while being helped to manage their health conditions.

It has said the availability of appropriate PPE will be of the “utmost importance” through the winter months, as will continued use of digital technology.

Staff have been working on decreasing the numbers of delayed discharges which will help to maintain the effectiveness of the health and social care system.

In Aberdeenshire, the numbers of delayed discharges, also known as bed blocking, have decreased significantly in the past seven months, falling from 1,362 days lost in March to 658 days lost in August, the most recent data given.

A report by Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership manager Iain Ramsay, which will be discussed at the meeting on Wednesday, said: “The exact pattern of winter pressures is largely unpredictable, mainly due to the unpredictable nature of winter weather and the extent of seasonal virus outbreaks.

“This year is likely to be particularly challenging given the context of a global pandemic. There is the potential for a spike in Covid-19 cases over winter and this may be exacerbated by seasonal pressures associated with winter.

“Our priorities for winter are to ensure we limit the spread of both Covid-19 and flu, and ensure that when people need health and social care support we have the right resources available in the right place at the right time in order to provide the best possible outcome for those individuals and communities.

“Cold weather mainly affects the health of older people and people with long term illness and this mirrors many of the groups which are most at risk from Covid-19. This, together with increased risks associated with snow and ice, puts additional pressure on health and social care services during the winter season.”

The report adds that it the seasonal pressures and delayed discharges are a significant challenge for the partnership, on top of the concerns over Covid-19.

It adds that the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership will continue to work closely with partners such as other local authorities and NHS Grampian to continue dealing with pressures.

It will additionally focus on preventing the spread of Covid-19, identifying and supporting individuals who are vulnerable, increasing community response and supporting release of capacity within an acute hospital setting over the winter period.