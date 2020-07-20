North-east health food business to run first virtual event

A new north-east business aiming to promote healthy eating is running its first foodie event this month.

LittleBon, a children’s food school which provides food-based classes and events for families in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, will host the event online on Wednesday July 29 from 10.30-11.30am.

Founded by Kirsty Fraser and her son, Caeleb, the event will involve the pair helping participants make an array of delicious goods – including no-bake light bites.

Participants will also receive a care package ahead of the event, featuring recipes, gifts, teas and much more. Tickets cost £25.

For more information, visit LittleBon’s Facebook page.