North-east health chiefs to discuss Covid-19 response plans

North-east health bosses will today discuss NHS Grampian’s plans for operating services amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The health board’s document sets out how it will prepare for the winter months amid the coronavirus crisis.

It is being recommended NHS Grampian’s plans are approved by the board.

According to the draft plan, it sets out a “phased transition” to “rebuild and redesign” health care services up until March 2022.

The blueprints, which will be the focus of today’s NHS Grampian board meeting, said it would be part of living with coronavirus.

It said: “Central to this plan is ensuring that as we move into the next phase of living with Covid-19 and commence the co-ordinated stepping-up of services that is safe and clinically prioritised, minimising harm to patients, public, our staff and other professionals working across Grampian.”

The documents also said NHS Grampian will focus on making sure they minimise the risk to staff, patients and the public in their facilities.

NHS Grampian has set out a series of milestones to measure the progress of their plans which include having additional winter capacity plans in place, full implementation of test and trace and care home staff Covid-19 testing at 90% by the end of the month.

Health officials have also set out four possible scenarios for the coming months with the report looking at the potential impact.

These include a mild winter with the traditional increases in GP consultations and calls to NHS 24 from those with respiratory problems and long term conditions. NHS Grampian’s report said this would be “manageable.”

Documents also warned of a hard winter, an increase in Covid-19 cases and a flu epidemic.

The report said: “These scenarios are presented independently. The worst ‘worse’ case scenario would be the cumulative effect of a severe winter, sustained community transmission of Covid-19 and the emergence of an influenza pandemic. We intend to test the resilience of our planning and assumptions against these scenarios.”

NHS Grampian also set out the financial cost of dealing with Covid-19 with the health board’s papers showing nearly £8 million was spent in the first quarter of this financial year.

The majority of the cash went on additional staffing, costs of extra bed capacity, costs of community hubs and spending on computer equipment.

It also said the estimated total spend on the fight against Covid-19 in the north-east will be around £102 million for 2021/22.

The NHS Grampian board report said the expected demand on health board services as a result of Covid-19 was “substantial” but the system had “managed extremely well.”

It said: “The expected demand on health and care services from Covid-19 related illness has been substantial.

“We have experienced the first major wave of Covid-19 cases and thankfully the system has managed extremely well.

“The ‘lockdown’ and public health measures have been very effective in reducing transmission rates and on a comparative basis, Grampian has had a lower infection burden than other areas of Scotland.”