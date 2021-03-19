North-east health chiefs insist vaccine appointments will be honoured despite shortfall

Every north-east resident due to receive their Covid-19 vaccine in the coming weeks will do so despite an impending shortfall, health chiefs have insisted.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed Scotland will receive 500,000 doses fewer than expected from the end of March.

The shortfall is partly due to a delay in delivery of five million Oxford/AstraZeneca doses which are being delivered to the UK from India.

Despite the shortfall, which does not affect vaccines made by other manufacturers such as Pfizer, health officials in the north-east believe there will be no problems completing appointments that have already been arranged.

They are also confident the vaccinations of all over-50s can be completed by the middle of next month as planned.

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said: “On the basis of the stock information we have currently, we remain confident that we are able to deliver the vaccinations booked and appointed until the end of March (i.e. those that have received or are due to receive letters) and of completing vaccination of those aged over 50 by mid-April.”

At Holyrood on Thursday Ms Sturgeon said she still expects all of Scotland’s adult population to have received at least one dose by July.

However, she said there may be some points in April where those who have already received their first dose would need to receive priority.

The second dose should be given within 12 weeks of the first in order to provide the best possible protection.

“We expect that over the next month we will have approximately 500,000 fewer doses than we had previously anticipated,” the First Minister said.

© Scottish Parliament

The country’s national clinical director told MSPs targets should still be met despite the reduction in UK vaccine supplies.

Professor Jason Leitch told the Scottish Parliament’s Covid-19 committee ministers may have to consider “who comes next and when they come next” in the coming months.

© Supplied

However, he added: “We do not anticipate it will affect our second doses at all because we can prioritise them and just now they are mainly Pfizer.”

Mr Leitch said neither Pfizer or AstraZeneca – the two principal providers of vaccines in the UK – had given any indication they would be unable to meet their long-term goals.

More than two million people have now received their first dose of the vaccine in Scotland.

Nearly 200,000 of those have had both doses.

The latest figures show there have been 31 new coronavirus cases diagnosed across the north-east.

The region’s total now stands at 13,927 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were 624 new cases reported across Scotland where the total positive case rate now stands at 211,854 with the new cases representing 2.7% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus has risen to 7,536, as seven new deaths were recorded.

A total of 405 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19.

There are 38 people in intensive care.