North-east health centre could be given new lease of life

A former north-east medical surgery could be given a new lease of life as two new homes.

The health centre in New Deer closed in 2018 with services moving to Maud.

It had been used by the Central Buchan Medical Practice which said at the time of closure the property was in “poor condition” with little or no parking.

Now the building on the village’s Fordyce Road could be converted into two properties.

Drawings submitted alongside the planning documents show there would be one two-bedroom home and a three-bedroom property.

Turriff-based James Ironside has lodged the plans on behalf of their client Hamish Dawson.

The health centre was shut more than three years ago with health service bosses saying it would lead to improvements.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian said: “The practice’s building in New Deer is in a poor condition, with little or no parking, and there are challenges in accessing the building for patients with a disability.

“Central Buchan Medical Practice sees the move as an ideal opportunity to enhance its health services in a purpose-built building which accommodates other services.”