North-east health bosses shine light on role of unpaid carers

North-east health bosses are shining a light on the role of unpaid carers and help available to them during the coronavirus crisis.

There are around 1,500 people across Aberdeenshire registered as looking after a loved one.

Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership offer a carers support service which runs support groups, training opportunities and short breaks.

Councillor Anne Stirling, chairwoman of the integration joint board (IJB), said it is important for carers in the region to make sure they look after themselves properly.

She said: “While caring can be very rewarding it can often lead to carers putting their own needs and wellbeing second and becoming very isolated. So, the message I would like to get out there is that there is a huge amount of support available so please, reach out and get some support.

“The Carers Support service do a great job and will come to you or meet you somewhere where you feel comfortable to see what support will be right for you. So, if you are looking after someone and have not been in touch with the service, why not reach out now?”

For more information about carers and the support on offer to them visit https://bit.ly/2MNW6sY

