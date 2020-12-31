North-east health bosses issue warning new Covid-19 strain as new vaccine approved

North-east health chiefs have welcomed the new Covid-19 vaccine but urged caution over the new ‘dominant’ strain.

Nicola Sturgeon has said the new variant is “fast becoming” the most dominant one in Scotland and it is thought to be “significantly more” transmittable.

It comes as five north-east residents were among the 43 Covid-19 related deaths recorded by the Scottish Government in the past day.

Of the deaths recorded, three of the residents were from Aberdeenshire and two from Aberdeen.

Covid cases in the north-east have risen by 184 across the same period. The north-east’s total is now 7,610.

© PA

It comes as the new Oxford University and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine was approved, with the jab due to be rolled out north of the border from Monday.

Professor Hugh Pennington said the new Covid-19 strain made even more important everyone does their best to keep under control.

Professor Pennington said: “I don’t even know if the new variant is in the north-east but it doesn’t matter because the old one was bad enough.

“It is susceptible to the same control measures as the previous strains.

“The best way to stop the virus is to stop transmission in the same way we did in April.

“The only way to do that is to ramp up the test and protect measures and make sure people self-isolate properly.

“There may be new strains but the old got one spread about anyway and caused mayhem in April.

“We need to try and keep the new strains out with travel restrictions and other measures.”

Professor Pennington has also welcomed approval for the new Covid vaccine.

Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the new jab does not need to keep at extremely low temperatures.

Professor Pennington said: “The UK government has ordered a rather high number of doses of this vaccine. It is easier to store and should be easier to roll out.

“As soon as they get this out the better. But it is really good news and it doesn’t need the same kind of protection the Pfizer jab does.

“There is also particularly strong immunity as well.

“It is going to be easier to roll out the Oxford vaccine to some of the more distant parts of Grampian too.”

© Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament

NHS Grampian’s public health director Susan Webb has also welcomed the new jab but warned it will be a long time before we experience any kind of normality.

She said: “The approval of a second vaccine for use in the UK is great news but it does not mean we can all get back to ‘normal’.

“With many thousands of people in Grampian alone eligible for immunisation, it will take time to roll it out.

“Until we see significant numbers vaccinated, we all need to keep doing the things we’ve been doing all these months: limiting our contact with other households, using face coverings, washing our hands with water and soap, and keeping our distance when carrying out essential tasks like shopping.”

In total, the number of positive Covid cases in Scotland has risen by 2,045 representing 11.3% of those tested.

The total number of cases in Scotland now stands at 124,831.

With 43 deaths recorded of those who previously contracted Covid-19, the total number of deaths across the country has risen to 4,510.

Speaking during her address to the Scottish Parliament Nicola Sturgeon said:

“Analysis done by Public Health Scotland shows that yesterday 42.8% of positive tests processed for Scotland in the Lighthouse labs had the S gene drop out that is indicative of the new strain.

“This new strain appears to be fast becoming the dominant one which is a cause for concern as it is significantly more transmissible.”

Because of this, “even tougher restrictions cannot be ruled out.”

© Antonio Balasco/IPA/Shutterstock

The first minister called the approval of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine “extremely good news.”

More than 92,000 people in the country have now received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

She added: “The recommendation is now that a second dose of both vaccines can be given up to 12 weeks after the first which means more people can be vaccinated more quickly.”

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman welcomed the announcement of the Oxford vaccine approval.

She said: “At the end of a very difficult year this is a truly excellent piece of news.

“When it is your turn to be vaccinated you will be contacted by your local health board and I urge you to please take up the offer.

“Vaccination is one of the most important tools we have as we work our way out of this pandemic.

“But as we vaccinate as many people as quickly as supplies allow, we have a new more transmissible strain of Covid-19.

“That makes it vital that we all continue our work to suppress the virus in Scotland, rigorously complying with the restrictions where we live and making sure we continue to wear face coverings, maintain two-metre distance from others outside our own household and wash our hands regularly.”

Meanwhile, police have warned that officers are ready to use their powers to disperse large groups of people.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham has now appealed to the public to listen to the Scottish Government advice and have a quiet New Year.

He said: “We’re asking everyone to continue to do the right thing to stop the spread of this virus and protect public health as its clear that there is an ongoing risk.

“Remember that parties and indoor gatherings of different households are not permitted and we will continue to use our enforcement powers to disperse large groups of people where necessary.

“Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and guidance, and encourage compliance, but we will not hesitate to continue to use our enforcement powers as a last resort.

“Please follow the Scottish Government’s advice, which is to celebrate Hogmanay and the New Year with your own household only, in your own home.”