North-east health bosses doing ‘everything possible’ to make sure staff have PPE

Health bosses in the north-east say they are doing “everything” possible to ensure medical workers have the necessary protective equipment.

NHS Grampian chief executive Amanda Croft said work is ongoing to “bridge any shortfall” with suppliers and the national distribution centre for Scotland.

There have been reports of medical staff not having the required PPE and “appalling” suggestions that some nurses have had to pay to order masks and sanitising hand gel.

North-east MSP Peter Chapman wrote to health chiefs to demand action.

Dr Croft said: “Our top risk is that staff aren’t protected, so we’re spending a lot of time and resources on this so we know what stock we need, who needs it and when and where we can get it from.

“We’re doing everything we can to ensure that no member of staff, be they in hospital or n the community, are without the equipment they need.”

