North-east health boss urges people to ‘stay at home’

A senior north-east health boss has said the best way to pay tribute to frontline Covid-19 workers is to stay at home.

Susan Webb, NHS Grampian’s director of public health, has been speaking ahead of the return of the Clap for Carers.

It is due to come back at 8pm this evening and will now be known as Clap for Heroes with people urged to applaud coronavirus crisis staff.

The weekly ritual that ran for 10 weeks during the first lockdown and saw leading politicians and members of the royal family take part.

But Ms Webb said the best way to back the health service was to follow the current lockdown rules and stay at home.

She said: “The very best way for people in north-east Scotland to show their support for health and social care staff is to stay at home.

“A return to lockdown is tough, especially coming after so many months of restrictions on how we lead our lives, but it is absolutely necessary to limit the spread of this virus. I want to urge everyone to stick to the restrictions and play their part.”