North-east health boss says further lockdown could be needed to halt Covid-19 spread

One of the north-east’s top health professionals believes further lockdown measures may be needed to curb rising Covid-19 cases in the area.

Jillian Evans, NHS Grampian’s head of health intelligence, says experts at the health board do not believe rising numbers of infections is being driven by new variants of the disease – even though it may be circulating in the area.

Instead, they believe the increase is being accelerated by “broad community transmission” – where cases cannot be linked back to any particular outbreak of coronavirus.

Ms Evans admitted that has made cases “difficult” to manage, as it makes it harder to trace contacts of those who have tested positive.

And she warned the best way to bring the numbers down again would be to lock down – similar to initial measures which were introduced in March.

“Our experts are fairly unanimous in saying that the recent rise in cases has been a fairly predictable pattern. It may not be explained by the new variant,” she said.

“It is more likely to be explained by the increase we have seen in the general population over the last few weeks. We had expected to see a rise, regardless of any new variants of the disease.

“We may well be experiencing cases of this variant in Aberdeen and across Grampian as a whole, but it doesn’t appear to be linked to the wider increase.

“However, at the moment we have broad community transmission of the virus. We know we can’t link around half of cases to known outbreaks, and that means test and protect is not able to manage those situations.

“The more cases you have, the more difficult it is to manage – and the easiest way to do it is through increased population restrictions.

“You are talking about lockdown measures being increased, extended and continued for longer. That is the main way of controlling this.

“The concerns at the moment are the more people who end up with this, the more people will end up in hospital with extreme illness.

“The main difference between where we were in April when we were fully locked down and where we are now is that schools are not yet closed. We are not at that point yet and there is still uncertainty and unknowns.

“However, what the earlier lockdown did was bring case numbers right down. I can remember being in work when contact tracing started and not having anybody to contact. That’s not the case any more – in the last couple of weeks we have had 120 to 140 every day.

“Lockdown is the hardest thing to endure but it is also the most impactful.”

The whole of mainland Scotland, including Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, will be placed in level four restrictions on Boxing Day.

Until then, the country will remain in level three, with an opportunity for eight people from three households to meet on Christmas Day.

However, Ms Evans warned that could lead to another spike in cases – and urged caution when considering whether to meet up.

“If you have to meet up, do it outside and keep your distance,” she said.

“Avoid anywhere with a lot of people and try to avoid being indoors for any length of time.

“The simplest advice is to try and keep within your own household group, because every time you meet someone from outside it there is a chance of infection. Our preference would be for people to minimise the risk as much as they can.

“We are in level three up to Boxing Day and with a couple of days left we want to make a plea to people to stick to the rules even though we are not in level four yet.

“Level three still means increased vigilance, minimising household mixing and staying local. If people can follow that it will help the situation in the weeks to come.

“Every good choice now makes a big difference in the next seven to 10 days.

“A lot of people think they can do what they want until Boxing Day, but those are still days where we have to be careful and follow the rules.”