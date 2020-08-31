North-east health bodies raise awareness of how to reverse overdose effects and save lives

Public health organisations are marking International Overdose Awareness Day today by spreading the word about recognising the symptoms and how to respond to save lives.

The most recent available data showed 1,187 people in Scotland lost their lives to an overdose in 2018 – a figure that has more than doubled over the last decade.

In Grampian, 92 people lost their lives, with the majority 35 years and older who had suffered many years of harm and disadvantage as a result of drug use.

Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire and Moray Alcohol and Drug Partnerships have placed particular focus on naloxone, a lifesaving drug which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and buy enough time for an ambulance to arrive.

In the last year over 1,000 naloxone kits have been supplied in Grampian, with 140 reported as being used by individuals in the community.

Anyone can give naloxone, which is widely available from treatment services in Grampian and also available from a growing number of community pharmacies and services such as ADA, Arrows and TDS.

The key symptoms to look for in a person who has overdosed are a lack of response when you call their name or shake them, skin that is pale or grey in appearance, tiny pupils like pin points and slow breathing that might sound like they are snoring.

They must not be left to sleep it off – the person who finds them should dial 999 and ask for an ambulance, give naloxone if it is available, and start basic life support if they are unconscious and not breathing.

Chris Littlejohn, Deputy Director of Public Health at NHS Grampian: “Knowing what an overdose looks like saves lives. Time is critical if you suspect someone has had an overdose.

“We are raising awareness of the key signs of an overdose and underlining the importance of getting medical attention quickly.

“This year we are having a particular focus on snoring. This is one symptom of overdose which is often missed when it should prompt action.

“Learn the signs. Learn how to use naloxone. Call an ambulance. Do these things and save a life.”

Ian McKinnon, Inspector, Partnerships & Local Authority Liaison, North East Division, Police Scotland said: “As police, we see the tragedy around overdose and the impact on families, but sometimes we are luckier.

“On one recent incident officers were at an address for an unrelated call, but during conversation found out that a resident in the address had been sleeping for almost 20 hours.

“They saw this person was breathing really slowly and snoring loudly, and couldn’t be woken.

“Thankfully, the officer had good overdose awareness, knew the signs, and called the ambulance immediately. Things worked out well on this occasion, but they’d come really close to losing their friend.

“It’s for this reason we’re fully supporting Overdose Awareness Day.”

To find out more on how to recognise and respond to an overdose visit www.hi-netgrampian.org/overdose