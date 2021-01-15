North-east health board’s hopes rise as number of Covid cases ‘blunted’ by lockdown

A north-east health board has said it is hopeful the rise in the number of Covid cases is being “blunted” by the current lockdown measures.

NHS Grampian’s board met to discuss its winter and Covid-19 surge plan – proposals put in place to ensure that the health board will not be overwhelmed over the winter period.

Annually, the winter period brings pressures on healthcare, with this year under further strain due to the rising cases of coronavirus.

This year, winter planning has been based on lessons learned from last year, as well as the emergency response to Covid-19, and what was learned from the first wave of the pandemic.

The region has also recently seen a sharp rise in positive case numbers, giving concern.

Susan Webb, director of public health at NHS Grampian, said: “What we do believe is that the current measures have blunted the rise but we are probably sitting on the fence a little bit more, the modelling continues nationally and they’re having real problems in terms of the confidence intervals around predictions for February.

“Once we’re a little bit more assured of the data quality, we’ll update our modelling but at the moment we’re optimistically hoping we’ve at least seen a blunting in the rise of cases.”

Medical director Nick Fluck added: “Our health intelligence team have produced an extremely useful local look ahead forecasting model that looks ahead over the next two to four weeks, which we use in tandem with the national look ahead model to really look at our situation.”

Members on the board discussed the winter plan for NHS Grampian, which also covers how the health board plans to deal with any surge in Covid-19 cases.

The winter report stated: “At the moment we have most of our organisation placed at level two which we have previously described as ‘living with Covid-19’ and we have a small number of areas which are escalated to level three.

“The organisation is in a state of readiness for the challenges ahead. As winter progresses, it is anticipated that the demands will increase and the level of escalation can be adjusted accordingly.”

NHS Grampian said it will be focusing on four priority areas over the next six months, which includes surge and flow, including the redesign of urgent care, Test and Protect, vaccinations and workforce, and staff health and wellbeing.

The report adds: “The design of our Covid and Winter surge plan is such that the delivered additional capacity could be directed either for Covid care or urgent medical care and in total seeks to potentially provide sufficient capacity that would support a bad winter surge and a Covid surge peaking at the same level as wave 1.”

As part of the plan, the health board is also focusing on reducing attendances and avoiding unnecessary admissions.

Chairwoman of NHS Grampian Lynda Lynch said: “I’ve been on the board a number of years now and year on year I’m seeing a huge improvement in the winter plans, not just the thorough input that goes into them, but also their accessibility to be read by others and the layperson.”