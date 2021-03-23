North-east health board urges people to share organ donation decision

A north-east health board is urging people to record their organ donation decision ahead of laws changing this week.

From Friday, Scotland will move to an opt-out system for organ donation.

The new law, called The Human Tissue(Authorisation)(Scotland) Act 2019 was passed in June 29, and will come into effect this week.

As a result, donations may proceed where adults aged 16 and over are not known to have any objection to donation.

Families will continue to be consulted on their loved ones views, which will help to ensure donation does not go against the donor’s wishes.

Ahead of the change, NHS Grampian is asking everyone resident in the north-east to think about and share their decision on whether or not they want to be a donor.

Individuals will not be put on the organ donation register until they record a decision.

It is aimed to help lead to significant increases in donation and transplantation of organs where possible, which can help to change and save someone’s life.

Dr Paul Gamble, clinical lead for organ donation at NHS Grampian, said: “The law around organ and tissue donation is changing to help save and improve lives. I’d encourage people to think about what they’d want to happen as every opportunity for donation is precious.

“Whatever you decide, record it on the NHS Organ Donor Register and tell your family to help ensure that decision is honoured.

“If you’ve already recorded your decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register, there is no need to re-register as it will still stand when the new law is introduced.”

Meanwhile, Paula Massie who had a double lung transplant, is is urging people to pay attention ahead of the rules on organ donation changing.

In 2009 the 40-year-old, from Peterhead, was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension, a type of high blood pressure which affects the lungs.

It is thought just 7,000 people across the UK have the condition.

But after suffering from symptoms including tiredness and shortness of breath for a decade, Mrs Massie received a life-changing double lung transplant.

She said: “The recovery process has been tough, I was in hospital for three months, but every day I’ve seen an improvement from my condition before the transplant.

“After going through something like this, you really appreciate the simple things in life like just being around and able to spend time with your family.

“I’ve also been able to walk again for pleasure, which has been amazing.

“I wrote to my donor’s family to say thank you, but it’s never enough.

“They’ve changed my life, it’s such a huge gift.

“I wake up every day glad that someone has given me this gift of life, and there’s no way I can ever repay them.”

Mrs Massie added: “Organ and tissue donation is still something people find really difficult to talk about, and I hope the law change encourages people to talk about their decision with their family.

“If your family aren’t sure of your wishes, it might make a difficult time even harder.

“I really hope that the law change will encourage people to have that conversation.”

There is an average of around 500 people waiting for an organ transplant across Scotland at any one time, however only approximately 1% of people die in a way that makes organ donation possible.

People have also been encouraged to have conversations with their family members in order to find out what their opinion is, as having that knowledge can make it easier for them to ensure their decisions are honoured after they have passed away.

Those who are under 16, adults without capacity to understand the authorisation and take necessary action and adults who have lived in Scotland for less than a year before their death will not be included in the opt-out system, and will only be able to donate after their death if they, or someone on their behalf, explicitly authorises it.

To record a donation decision, visit organdonationscotland.org or call 0300 303 2094.