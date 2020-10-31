North-east health board says it’s possible it might take part in another Covid-19 vaccine trial in the future

A north-east health board has said it is possible it might seek to take part in further Covid-19 vaccine trials if it can.

NHS Grampian is one of 18 regions currently taking part in a coronavirus vaccine trial from a company called Novavax.

The vaccine has already been through phase one and phase two testing – the preliminary stages.

A total of 435 people have taken part in the trial, which is still ongoing.

An appeal was put out by NHS Grampian at the start of October to recruit volunteers, and received an overwhelming response of more than 1,500 people getting in touch.

Vaccinations began this month, with initial vaccinations concluded. Work will continue, including checking in with participants for follow-ups.

Now, the health board has said it may offer to participate in another trial in the future, if there is capacity.

Dr Roy Soiza, consultant physician at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and principal investigator of the Novovax trial said: “Recruitment to the Novavax vaccine trial within Grampian was successfully completed on October 28.

“A total of 435 participants have now been recruited and vaccinated.

“Many hundreds more volunteered; they have all now been contacted and thanked for their interest.

“Several other Covid-19 vaccine trials are in the pipeline and it is possible NHS Grampian will offer to participate in another one if there is sufficient capacity.

“The Novavax trial is due to finish its follow-up phase in early 2022 but a number of interim analyses are planned to allow for an earlier application for licensing and authorisation if it proves effective.”

There is 9,000 people taking part in the Novavax trial across the UK.

Dr Soiza previously called the study “really exciting”, and said the hope is that people who have the vaccine will be immune.

The antibody response people who have had the vaccine get is similar to those who have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Novavax trial is the first phase three study to take place, with the hope that it can be proved the vaccine prevents people from getting coronavirus.

It is the first trial in the world to do so for this particular vaccine, and is the second to take place in the United Kingdom following one previously carried out at Oxford.