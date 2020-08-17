North-east health board says it is ready to welcome back students

A north-east health board has said it is ready and willing to welcome back university placement students.

Some students had their placements stopped earlier this year, but were given the option to volunteer and receive payment for their contribution to healthcare services, as well as gaining experience towards registration with the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

Those who wished to help out would remain on a nursing bank.

Now, NHS Grampian has said it is “absolutely ready” to welcome back placements as students are due to return to their studies next month.

It has recognised the importance of students as future healthcare workers, and set up an education recovery group earlier this year to meet learners needs.

Healthcare bosses have also praised the support received from students since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Medical director Nick Fluck said: “We want to acknowledge the impact on students of the Covid-19 surge.

“Many students were removed to study remotely, and many other students volunteered. Nursing students worked on extended placements, allied health professionals including physiotherapy, occupational therapy and radiography students stepped into health care support worker roles until they were able to work as fast track graduates and final year medical students graduated early to work as interim foundation year one doctors.

“Students significant contribution and rapid adaption to the new circumstances is sincerely appreciated.

June Brown, interim deputy director of nursing, added: “A core role for NHS Grampian is being an education provider, and one we consider of great importance.

“We very quickly recognised as we started to plan for the remobilisation phase of Covid-19 that preparing for the new academic year and students returning to NHS Grampian was a very high priority.

“Without students we have no future workforce so it was important for us to prioritise working to get this right.

“Our students will be returning to this environment of unpredictability and change and will not have experienced working clinically yet in this new world. Even experienced students will be returning to clinical environments which will seem very different and perhaps even frightening for some.

“We have been working with the universities and colleges to make this return as well organised as possible.”

An education recovery group was also set up between NHS Grampian, Aberdeen University and Robert Gordon University.

It set out aims to ensure that the educational needs of students would be met, while keeping learners safe, as well as clinical environments for those working in them, patients and the public.

Dr Fluck added: “There is no doubt we are in a time of unpredictability and unprecedented change in the NHS. This is likely to continue for a sustained period of time – as recent events have shown.

“However, our focus as always remains on excellence and innovation both in clinical practice and in education.

“We want to create the best learning environment for students and have been adapting rapidly to provide that.”