North-east health board praises staff for coronavirus response

North-east hospital staff have been praised as the first stage of its specialised Covid-19 response winds down.

NHS Grampian named the plan for health facilities Operation Rainbow, the symbol of light and hope, set out its objectives for the co-ordinated emergency response to coronavirus in its early stages.

In a video to staff announcing the downgrading, medical director Dr Nick Fluck and executive nurse director Dr Caroline Hiscox thanked staff for their hard work over the past few months.

Medical director Dr Nick Fluck said: “At the time we recognised the significant challenge that Covid-19 represented but we also believed that our staff, healthcare partners and the public would rise to meet it, and we were right.

“Please keep following the published guidance and help keep that all-important infection rate or “R” number below one.

“The First Minister has recently announced the latest modest steps that Scotland is taking towards lifting restrictions as we learn to live with the Covid-19 risk over the long-term.

“It was a measured de-escalation which is reflected in NHS Grampian’s move from Operation Rainbow – an emergency response to an acute need – to a plan to live with Covid supported by a public health approach that includes test and protect.”

Care around coronavirus and non Covid-19 services put in place by Operation Rainbow will continue, however an updated approach around healthcare is to be made available shortly.

