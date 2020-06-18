North-east health board outlines re-mobilisation plan for coronavirus

North-east health bosses have released details of its re-mobilisation plan to tackle Covid-19.

NHS Grampian was previously running Operation Rainbow, its initial response to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, now that the region is thought to be past its peak in cases, the health board has moved on from this operation and begun working following its re-mobilisation plan.

The current version of the plan is proposed to be updated again at the end of July.

The plan aims to ensure that the stepping-up of services is safe and clinically prioritised, and that it minimises harm to patients, public, staff and other professionals who are working across Grampian.

It intends to meet this measure through the test and trace programme brought in by the Scottish Government, continuing the use of community assessment hubs, supporting care provided closer to home through Operation Home First and using Total Triage and Near Me technology where possible.

A number of actions are currently being carried out across hospitals and other healthcare settings in the north-east.

At Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, the plan outlines the current working position, where staff will continue to care for the most acute Covid-19 and non-covid patients.

There will be 50 general beds retained for covid patients, and an additional assessment ward. Twelve ICU beds will be kept for coronavirus patients, with a total capacity of 36 beds with extra available areas.

Emergency and unscheduled care and protected services will be kept, and theatre capacity will be re-mobilised to allow patients requiring urgent and cancer surgeries to take place.

Albyn Hospital is also to help with additional theatre capacity, and the health board is working with the Golden Jubilee Hospital and other areas to increase out of area capacity.

Woodend Hospital will provide minor trauma surgical interventions, and will also continue to provide critical services such as stroke, neuro and ortho rehabilitations.

A total of 150 new domestic staff have joined NHS Grampian, and 50 existing staff have increased their contracts to help out, with touch surface cleaning increasing in some areas to every 20 minutes.

A statement from NHS Grampian said: “We are aware there will be many other efforts and changes being made across Grampian.

“We are very proud of and would like to thank all health and social care staff who have been working tirelessly to adapt and flex to what has been required of them during this changing time.

“During the months ahead we will continue to work closely together, learning from what has worked well and building on the progress and successes we have had.

“We hope all staff will input to this journey, to make sure the services we provide are the best they can be for those who receive them, and those who work in them.”

More technological-based services are being utilised where possible, such as mental health and learning disability services being offered via telephone or Near Me sessions for those who require ongoing contact.

The Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) department also using Near Me technology, however most young people continue to be seen on site.