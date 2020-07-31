North-east health board launches Operation Home 1st in response to coronavirus pandemic

Health bosses in the north-east have launched its next phase in the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Operation Home 1st is a partnership between the health and social care partnerships in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray alongside NHS Grampian’s acute services.

It will see more health care able to be delivered to people at home, and has been developed to build on what has been learned so far across the health and social care system to ensure there is a plan in place to deal with any future demand on services as well as meeting the needs of vulnerable people.

Principles have been put in place, developed by chief officers of all three health and social care partnerships, the chief executive of NHS Grampian and the chairs and vice chairs of the three integration joint boards.

It includes focusing on better, evidence based outcomes for patients, remaining flexible so if there is a surge in demand it can be dealt with, using digital solutions and looking at a person’s circumstances and supports when deciding if hospital admission is necessary.

Fiona Francey, chief officer for acute services at NHS Grampian, said: “We know that people, especially older populations remain fitter and healthier the longer they remain at home and that outcomes for many people following a stay, even a short one, in hospital can be negatively impacted. So, it makes sense that we try to provide more services in people’s homes and communities, which is what people tell us they would prefer to a hospital admission.

“Operation Home 1st will see a big change to the way we in the acute sector work, with more of us getting out into the community to deliver services that would traditionally be delivered in a hospital setting.

“I believe that this will have a hugely positive impact on how we work with our colleagues in primary and social care and will lead to better outcomes for patients. It will be a challenge, but I am sure that by working across both health & social care, we are more than able to achieve it”

A community news letter is being developed that anyone is welcome to sign up for, which will include updates about what is happening in each area.

To sign up, visit http://eepurl.com/g8dOvH