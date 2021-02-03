North-east health board has second-highest uptake of bowel screening in Scotland

A north-east health board has one of the highest numbers of residents taking part in the national bowel screening programme in Scotland.

Bowel screening is offered in Scotland to everyone between the ages of 50-74, with test kits posted to those eligible every two years.

Since April 2013, people over 75 can also self-refer and opt into screening.

The test uses the Faecal Immunochemical Test (FIT), which was launched on November 20, 2017 and replaced the Faecal occult Blood Test (FOBT).

New statistics released yesterday by Public Health Scotland shows the progress of the Scottish bowel screening programme for May 2018 to March 2020.

In the NHS Grampian health board area, there were 182,137 registered as of March last year.

In Scotland, the average percentage of males registered was 60.9% and 65.4% for females.

And this includes 66.2% of males and 71.2% of females in Grampian.

The level of residents from the health board is on a par with NHS Borders.

NHS Shetland has the highest proportion of people sending in samples.

The data shows 3.23% of males and 2.29% of females in the north-east were given a positive result compared with a 2.83% average for Scotland.

And a higher percentage of people were waiting longer from the initial screening test referral date to having a colonoscopy carried out at NHS Grampian than the national average.

In the north-east, 6.9% of people waited less than four weeks, 46.9% waited between four and eight weeks, and 46.2% waited longer than eight weeks.

The average across Scotland was 28.3% waiting less than four weeks, 28% waiting between four and eight weeks and 43.6% waiting more than eight weeks for a colonoscopy.

A total of 76.2% of people in the north-east with a positive screening result went on to have a colonoscopy.

From this, 0.126% of people were diagnosed with cancer.

The programme was paused in March 2020, along with all national screening programmes, to help health boards cope with the spike in positive Covid-19 cases.

The statistics for the period up to March 2020 have been welcomed by cancer charity Macmillian, however, concerns have been raised that the pandemic may risk reversing any positive steps made in the early diagnosis of cancer.

Macmillan’s head of policy in Scotland Kate Seymour said: “While today’s figures are good news and show welcome improvements in the uptake of the tests, the pandemic undoubtedly risks reversing gains made in early diagnosis because of a significant backlog in cancer care, with delays to diagnosis and treatment.

“This could soon become a challenge for the NHS and put more pressure on the emergency departments, with patients presenting at a later stage.

“Sadly, we know that these patients coming through A&E will have worse outcomes, longer recovery and not the experience they should have with an early diagnosis – they are also more likely to come from deprived communities. It’s vital that the NHS is ready, has the resources and staffing to deal with this.

“Many will be afraid to come forward with symptoms with fear of being a burden but it’s important to emphasise that while the NHS is under pressure, it is still open to help you.”

NHS Grampian was contacted for comment.