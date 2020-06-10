North-east health board chief executive announces retirement

The chief executive of a north-east health board has announced she is to retire at the end of the year.

Professor Amanda Croft, who currently holds the post at NHS Grampian, told staff the news via an online brief at the end of last week.

She was appointed into the role last April, after serving as chief executive on an interim basis for a year following the retirement of previous chief executive Malcolm Wright.

Prior to this, she was director of nursing, midwifery and allied health professions.

Professor Amanda Croft said: “It is my intention to retire and step down as chief executive of NHS Grampian at the end of this year.

“Announcements like this would not normally be made this early, but the times we find ourselves in are far from normal.

“My extended notice period does mean I will be able to work with my successor, whoever he or she will be, to ensure a smooth transition.

“I am absolutely committed to leading our organisation through the coming months as we adjust to living with COVID-19. The recruitment process for a new chief executive will start shortly.”

Professor Croft added: “There will be opportunities later in the year for me to share more fully what it has meant to lead this organisation over the past three years but be sure of one thing – I am incredibly proud of all staff and the way we have worked together recently to meet the challenges of this pandemic.”