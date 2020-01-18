North-east headteacher suspended after complaints

A head teacher at a north-east school has been suspended following complaints against her.

Rachel Wilson has been removed from her post at Gordon Primary School in Huntly after unknown issues were raised.

The school sent out a letter telling parents about her “immediate suspension” and that a “full investigation” is to take place.

The document said: “Arrangements are being put in place to ensure leadership at Gordon Primary School remains consistent following the immediate suspension of the head teacher due to complaints made against her.

“This is to allow a full investigation of the facts.”

One parent of a pupil at Gordon Primary School, who does not want to be named, said it was a “worrying” situation and called for “clarity” from council officials.

He said: “It’s worrying to receive this kind of letter from the school.

“I hope we get some clarity on what is going on.”

Huntly, Strathbogie and Howe of Alford councillor Moira Ingleby said plans were in place to make sure the school was still operating.

She said: “I know there is concern at the moment because there is an issue. It is important to have an investigation so this can be looked into.

“Officers are dealing with it to make sure everything runs smoothly.”

Aberdeenshire Council’s education boss Vincent Docherty said a probe had been launched but plans were in place to make sure pupils were not affected.

He said: “We are investigating a matter concerning Gordon Primary School.

“To support the school during the investigation, arrangements are being put in place to ensure consistent leadership during this process and to ensure pupils continue to learn and thrive in the school.”

Gordon Primary School has a roll of more than 500 pupils with more than 100 youngsters registered for its nursery. The school is non-denominational and the catchment area is Huntly and the surrounding area.

Construction work on a new £2.4 million nursery and playground at the school began last autumn.

The long-disused Deveron building at the primary was demolished to make room for the multi-million-pound facility which will provide space for 80 children.