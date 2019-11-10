North-east headteacher praised by inspectors

Inspectors have praised a head teacher at a north-east school.

Katie Finch and her team at Midmill Primary School Nursery in Kintore have been recognised by the Care Inspectorate following an inspection in October.

The nursery was rated “very good” for the quality of care and support and quality of environment.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The report said: “Children were nurtured, valued and respected during their time at nursery. Effective transition arrangements for starting nursery and moving to Primary One contributed to children being happy, content and confident in the service.”

In its last inspection in November 2017, Midmill Primary School Nursery received a “good” rating for all categories.

Laurence Findlay, director of education at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “This inspection report has been a pleasure to read. Congratulations to acting head teacher Katie Finch, early years senior practitioner Dawn Morrison and early years lead practitioner Claire Singer on this great inspection.

“It was satisfying to read some parents said their children are thriving at the nursery while others said staff provide them with support.”