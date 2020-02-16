North-east head teacher defends academy

New reports have revealed 95% of pupils at a north-east secondary school go on to what is classed as a “positive destination”.

Head teacher of Peterhead Academy Shona Sellers attended Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan area committee to talk about attainment.

Councillors wanted to see steady improvement and asked why not all results had improved since 2018.

The school has a variety of ways to raise attainment, including employing a pupil support worker.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Ms Sellers explained efforts were being made to address some difficult challenges that affect pupil performance.

She pointed out 95% of pupils go on to what is classed as “positive destination”, such as work or further education, as proof efforts are working.

She said: “We are trying to engage and inspire pupils to recognise the importance of achieving their full potential.”