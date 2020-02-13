North-east Harry Potter fans can experience a night of magic at Hogwarts dinner

Harry Potter fans will be able to experience a magic night as part of an event to raise funds for charity.

An Evening at Hogwarts is a special event intended to raise money for Grampian MS Therapy Centre.

The night will include a two-course meal, music, a ceilidh and lots more entertainment.

Tickets cost £35 and proceeds go to Grampian MS Therapy Centre, which provides treatment and support to those suffering from multiple sclerosis.

The event will take place at Elphinstone Hall at Aberdeen University on Saturday February 22 from 6.30pm until midnight.

Tickets are available online here.