North-east harbour repairs given go-ahead

Repairs at a north-east harbour will move forward after council bosses approved the plans.

The existing sheet piles at Stonehaven Harbour will be refaced.

Sections of the pier are encased by large sheets of steel to help protect the wall from the sea.

They were installed at the site about 70 years ago but have now reached the end of their design life.

Divers uncovered evidence of “significant” corrosion during an inspection several years ago and holes are visible in the metal above sea level.

Aberdeenshire Council applied for permission to move ahead with the project in February.

A report by planning chiefs said the works were essential “to ensure the long-term impact” of the harbour’s net pier, fish jetty and south pier.

Stonehaven harbour was originally built in the 16th century before being extended in 1825.