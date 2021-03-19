North-east hairdressers have been swamped with bookings after Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the industry could resume once again on April 5.

The First Minister announced stylists could welcome back clients, with enhanced hygiene measures in place, from April 5, three weeks earlier than originally anticipated.

It comes days after plans were announced for the ‘stay at home’ lockdown order to be lifted on April 2.

City and shire hairdressers have been “inundated” with bookings as clients hit the phones to make appointments for their latest post-lockdown trim.

Hairdressers have been closed since Christmas due to the national lockdown put in place when a spike in cases across the country led to increased restrictions.

Philip Harkins, a director at Saks Aberdeen, said: “The team and I are all very surprised, although delighted. I did not expect the government to bring our opening date forward by three weeks.

“We have been inundated with calls, emails, and social media messages. It is going to take a bit of time to answer them all.

“The team is thrilled to be getting back to work and seeing clients again. Like everyone else, they are probably fed up with seeing the same faces every day.

“The past year has been very hard and expensive. I had a telephone meeting with my MP Stephen Flynn in connection with the national Save Our Salons campaign.

“There have been thousands of salons closed across the UK, but we hope, with the amazing support of our clients, to safeguard both the Saks salons in Aberdeen and the jobs of our team.”

Sovereign Grooming, on Union Street, dealt with almost 600 bookings in three hours after when lockdown restrictions were easing last June.

And owners Ryan Crighton and Kyle Ross are expecting a similar level of interest this time around.

“It’s great news and I think it took many people by surprise, as Nicola Sturgeon had previously indicated that it would be April 26 before we could reopen,” they said.

“The team is itching to get back to work and to interact with their clients again. It’s been a long three months since we closed our doors before Christmas.

“Our booking system opens at 9am on Friday. When bookings opened after the last lockdown, we had over 600 bookings in three hours and we expect a similar level of interest this time around.

“We have over 3,000 clients on our books so it’s going to be a bit of a scramble for the early appointments. However, we’ve got extended opening hours to try to cope with the demand.

“It’s been a surreal year and this finally feels like a proper step back to normality, which I think will be a huge relief to all business owners in the city.

“I think the past year has been difficult for all businesses. However, we’re now looking forward – and are excited about the future.

“We secured a major investment in the autumn to open two new salons, in Edinburgh and Glasgow, and have been working hard with our investors during lockdown to progress these plans.

“Our new salon in Edinburgh, just off the Royal Mile, will open next month and has created 10 new jobs. We will also be launching our first app, making it really easy for clients to manage and pay for their appointments.”

Staff at Glow Hair & Dazzle, in Inverurie, Utopia Hair-Beauty, in Aberdeen, Elan Hair Design in Inverurie and Harris & Fox in Aberdeen are also making their way through their waiting lists.

In a joint statement, the team at Utopia Hair-Beauty said: “We’re delighted to be able to open again and happy to get back to normality. We wish it could be a mask-free occasion, but hopefully, that won’t be long away.

“We haven’t had time to count the number of bookings we’ve had, but last time we had over 600 clients to contact.

“Without furlough and grants, we wouldn’t have survived. Luckily, we are an established salon of 23 years and have a very loyal client base.

“Working with masks etc. was and will continue to be a challenge, but hopefully we will get back to normal soon. Hairdressing is a social tactile industry and not seeing people’s faces/expressions and looking through screens takes away from the personal connection we have.

“Working with clients we have never met before under these circumstances is even harder. That said, the joy we bring to people by just talking, listening and making them look and feel good is priceless.

“We find ourselves reassuring people, laughing with people and grieving with people on a daily basis so connecting with clients is really important. The last year has been hard on everyone but hopefully, we can move forward and adapt.”

Louise Mackay, of Glow Hair & Dazzle, added: “The Glow team is so excited to see all our clients and get back in the salon as a team/family again. You really miss staff and customers when you’re not there.

“We have been overwhelmed with clients and our waiting list is very long. We’re still trying to work through them. We are currently on 12 A4 pages (back and front) of clients, with more still getting added to the waiting list.

“It’s been a difficult time not knowing when you’ll get back or when you can start earning again. I also think for your wellbeing, it’s tough not seeing everyone on a daily basis, so it’s going to be so lovely being back, having a laugh and lifting everyone’s spirits.”

While the lockdown period has proved increasingly difficult for the industry, Ryan Harris, owner of Harris & Fox, found it “the perfect opportunity to reflect and brainstorm on ideas and start on new projects”.

“I am thrilled to have the salon re-open again soon,” Ryan added. “Over the 14-week closure, I have been in most days to re-organise and revamp the place.

“My initial reaction from the announcement of salons allowed to re-open was overwhelming. An earlier than expected date was a huge relief to a lot of us in the industry.

“The bookings are never-ending. From priority clients who had appointments cancelled to additional clients on waiting lists, to new clients getting in touch – there is no figure.

“The past year of a total of eight months lockdown has been very tough. It has been a challenge to all business industries and the help has been somewhat quite poor.

“We are still a relatively young business, which had left Harris & Fox in survival, but this is nothing we can’t bounce back from.

“The team as a whole has been amazing and I’m so proud. We have big plans for the rest of the year, so watch this space.”

Lauren Milton, stylist and salon co-ordinator at Inverurie’s Elan Hair Design, added: “We are working through an ever-growing waiting list which is currently in the hundreds.

“The past year has been tough and like many other businesses, without the help from the government, it would be a lot worse.

“The team are looking forward to lifting the spirits of our clients by giving them all a fantastic makeover. We’ve missed making people look and feel good. We can’t wait to catch up with clients after a long and hard four months. It’s another step towards normality.

“Our salon is reaching its 50th anniversary on March 19 and it’s been all hands on deck for all those years. It’s strange that we will not have the salon open to celebrate this milestone with our clients.

“In the 50 years of opening the salon has lived through miner strikes, the three-day week, a few recessions, and now two national lockdowns, I wonder what’s next? It’s all part of life’s rich tapestry.”