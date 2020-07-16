North-east hairdressers, barbers, pubs and restaurants reopen under latest easing of lockdown restrictions

Hairdressers, barbers, bars and restaurants have now opened up again for business across the north-east.

Both women and men started booking up appointments at their local hair salons and barbers as soon as lockdown restrictions were relaxed.

And Alex Ednie, who owns Meka Hair Design in Peterculter, said the demand was so high that there are no more appointments available for the next month.

She said: “The minute people found out hairdressers could open on July 15 we were inundated with phone calls from clients.

“We’re fully booked for the next month, all of the regulars have been making appointments. It’s been crazy.

“We’ve been cleaning down the stations after every client and we’ve also got hand sanitiser available.

“It’s a small salon and we’re very lucky because there aren’t many of us.

“We’re wearing masks and it’s very hot. The clients have been very good at coming in with their masks on and we’ve also been supplying them in case anybody has forgotten their own.”

Sunniva Pottinger, who owns Cinnamon Fringe hair salon in Ellon, said her shop was also very busy.

She said: “It’s been hectic today and we’re booked up until August.

“We staggered the opening times so we didn’t have a big queue of people outside.

“It’s nice to be back and really nice to see everyone again.

“Everybody is in PPE and we’re lucky because the salon is big enough that we can keep socially distanced and there’s a chair in between us while we’re working.

“We have three sinks so we’re able to leave the middle one empty. We’ve got perspex screens arriving this week too.”

Dogan Arslan, director of Ace of Blades 2 barber shop in Inverurie, said the business also put up perspex to protect clients.

He said: “It’s been good to reopen because people have been waiting for a haircut for a long time.

“It’s been busy and we are almost fully booked today, we had people queuing outside in the morning.

“We are making sure to stay two metres apart and that also applies to the queue outside. We also have perspex screens up to protect clients.”

And Sovereign on Union Street was a popular choice for the men’s first haircuts since lockdown started – welcoming 70 to 80 clients back throughout the day.

Co-owner Ryan Crighton said: “It’s been really busy, there was a few cancellations yesterday, but we expected that as we had asked anyone displaying symptoms to call before their haircut. We put them up online and they were snapped up straight away.

“We were fully booked all day, it was great to feel a bit back to normal.

“There’s been a few changes, we don’t have a waiting area and everyone is wearing masks.

“We’re really busy for the next four or five weeks but it’s great to be back, there’s been quite a lot of lockdown haircuts as well. Some people have tried to cut their hair themselves and others haven’t touched it.”

Many restaurants in the city were still preparing to reopen with plans to welcome back customers at the weekend.

One of the restaurants opening for the first time today was Light of Bengal, based in the city’s Rose Street.

Owner Noor Ahmed said that although the opening hadn’t been promoted, it has opened its doors with social distancing measures and hand sanitiser set up.

He said: “It’s been quite hectic getting everything organised and cleaned.

“We got everyone back to work on Tuesday and we had two people from environmental health in to check everything today (Wednesday).

“The tables are socially distanced and we’ve got hand sanitiser stations set up, we are also checking temperatures.

“After four months it’s been great to get back to some kind of normality.

“We didn’t advertise that we were reopening, but we did have some tables in.”

Pubs including Old School House, Prince of Wales and Northern Bar opened their doors for the first time today to happy revellers who enjoyed their first pulled pint and pub grub since they were closed in March.

As part of the reopening, all Greene King managed pubs will follow the Pub Safe scheme, designed to protect the welfare of team members as well as ensure that customers can socialise safely.

The scheme centres around hygiene and safety, supported by a series of practical measures the company has introduced.

The safety measures include staff being looked after in order to look after customers, minimal contact, hand sanitising and hygiene and a Pub Safe monitor.

Andy Wilson, managing director of destination food brands at Greene King, said: “After a long period of uncertainty for the industry, we’re delighted that we’re able to start reopening our doors from this week for customers up and down the country.

“We know how much the local pub means to the British people – they are more than just a building, they are at the very heart of their communities.

“Of course, customers will notice some differences when they return, but it’s important that alongside implementing these changes we maintain the very essence of the great British pub.

“We know how eager people are to return, and we ask that our customers enjoy their pub experience safely and following the guidance that we’ve put in place, which is there to protect both them and our team.”

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, who represents George Street and Harbour, said: “I am pleased that we are now beginning to move forward and that Aberdeen City Council and its partners have put measures in place to allow businesses to re-open their doors once again.

“It’s good to see queues outside of hairdressers and it shows there is a big demand for it.

“However, I would urge people to take necessary precautions and to follow the guidance to keep everyone safe, and in particular those who are older and getting out and about for the first time.”