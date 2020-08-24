North-east gyms, swimming pools and indoor sports courts to reopen next week

Gyms, swimming pools and indoor sports courts in the north-east will start to reopen from next Monday.

The facilities operated by Live Life Aberdeenshire (LLA) will open their doors for the first time in five months.

LLA has been planning for the resumption of its activities since the start of lockdown and has put in place measures to keep customers and staff safe.

A phased approach is being taken, so facilities will open gradually rather than all at once.

This will help to ensure the safest and best customer experience and help the reopening be as cost effective as possible.

Facilities will also be offering welcome back deals throughout September, including discounted entry fees and half price monthly passes.

From Monday, August 31 LLA will reopen the following facilities with altered opening times and reduced availability (Phase 1):

Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre

Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre

Deveron Community and Sports Centre, Banff

Turriff Sports Centre

Banchory Sports Village

Stonehaven Leisure Centre.

Some facilities will not be immediately available, such as the swimming pool at Banff’s Deveron Centre.

The Banff pool has been undergoing improvements to its tiling in response to customer feedback and is expected to open within the next few weeks.

Group lets cannot be offered until September 14, but clubs can contact their nearest facility to gain access ahead of that date to assist them in making preparations.

The reopening of remaining LLA facilities in future phases will be subject to the agreement of Aberdeenshire Council, considering community need and the current financial position.

Screens, signs, one-way routes and other precautions have been put in place and session times and venue capacities have been reviewed to allow for social distancing.

Enhanced cleaning regimes and facilities for customers to wash hands, use sanitiser and clean personal equipment are in place.

Changing facilities will be limited and customers are asked to come clothed ready for their activity and to bring minimum belongings with them wherever possible, as locker facilities may be limited.

All customers will also be asked for their contact details to comply with track and trace requirements.

As with other LLA facilities which have reopened, including Macduff Marine Aquarium, Aberdeenshire Farming Museum and Alford and Huntly ski centres, booking in advance will be necessary.

This will be advertised nearer the time.