North-east gymnasts on a roll at new club

A coach has told how finding a new home for a north-east gymnastics club has turned into a “dream come true”.

Garioch Gymnastics Club provides tuition for children from pre-school through to adults from surrounding towns and villages, and has even produced a Commonwealth gymnast.

Classes have been held at the Garioch Community Centre in Inverurie but will now be based at an industrial unit at Craigearn Business Park in Kintore.

Trish Swan, head coach at the club, said they had been searching for a suitable location to open their own centre for the past 15 years.

She said: “It’s been a long process. We were in a partnership with the council for a long time but within that time we established ourselves and formed a business plan.

“We operated in the community centre but knew we needed to find our own space where we could have equipment up all the time and operate every day.

“We have been actively looking at getting our own place for 15 years so it’s a dream come true.”

The club has converted a unit at the industrial estate into its new centre, which opened last Saturday in Kintore.

Trish, who has been involved with the group for 22 years, said the railway station being built in Kintore would make the location even more accessible.

She said having a new base had proved popular with locals.

She said: “It has already attracted growing interest, particularly in our pre-school and recreational classes, so it’s instantly grown the number of children who will start taking part in gymnastics.”

The club membership has been growing since the group was established in 1985 and offers a range of recreational classes while also training members for competitions.

While the centre is now open their work is far from done, and a fundraiser will soon be launched to pay for the installation of foam pits for training, which cost an estimated £60,000.

Trish added: “We’ve got charity status and we’re not for profit but the main thing is providing sport and action for life through gymnastics.”