North-east gym to hold charity sessions to raise cash for inclusive soft play centre

Staff at a north-east gym will be holding special charity sessions tomorrow.

Energie Gym will kick off the day at BECS Inverurie at 9.30am with a legs, bums and tums class, followed by pilates.

The sample classes will be available free of charge, however, organisers have said a contribution to BECS would be appreciated.

The classes continue after lunch with an Abs Blast, Circuit Class and a finally a Body Shock Class.

BECS (Because Everyone Counts) opened the north-east’s first inclusive soft place centre last month.

Speaking August, founder Becky Mennie, 32, said it will make a huge difference to families in the area.

She said: “It will bring everyone in Inverurie together, including children who have additional support needs and get all the children to mix together.

“I think the centre will bring in people from across the north-east.”