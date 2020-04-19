North-east gym offering discounts for NHS workers

An Aberdeenshire gym is offering health workers a month’s free membership.

Evolution Fitness Health Club in Skene is giving every employee a package worth more than £250, including a month’s free platinum membership, a month’s free personal training package and access to an exclusive class just for NHS workers.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In a statement, the gym said: “We understand you are very busy saving the nation just now and we are fully committed to respecting social distancing.

“But once this blows over, pop in with your NHS ID and we will sort you out.”

The Aberdeenshire gym closed its doors in line with government guidance but has vowed to reopen at a later date.

The gym added: “When this is over, Evolution will be ready to welcome back fitness friends old and new.”