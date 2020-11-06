North-east gym closes after member tests positive for Covid-19

A north-east gym has closed tonight after a member tested positive for Covid-19.

Infinity Gym in Boddam has announced it will close for the rest of the evening to allow for a deep clean to be undertaken.

The gym will reopen on Saturday at 7am.

A statement on social media reads: “We have been advised today by a member that they have tested positive for Covid-19.

“As a precautionary measure, we have taken the decision to close the gym to allow for deep cleaning of all equipment and gym surroundings.

“The gym will be open again tomorrow at 7am.

“If you have been in the gym in the past 24 hours track and trace will be in touch should they feel you were in close contact with the person in question but in meantime follow usual guidelines, should you feel symptoms act accordingly.”

The announcement comes after a further 24 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The latest update from the Scottish Government this afternoon showed that a total of 1,072 people across the country had received positive results in the same timeframe.

The north-east’s total now stands at 3,536.