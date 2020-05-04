North-east guide dogs and owners face new challenges under lockdown

North-east guide dogs and their owners are facing new challenges under lockdown.

Working dogs have been trained specifically to lead their owners through the safest and best route.

However, this can sometimes include tight spaces, leaving no room for social distancing.

Guide Dogs charity has also had reports of people being turned away from supermarkets over fears social distancing rules will not be enforced by the blind.

Mary Rasmussen, 77, from Aberdeen, is registered blind and relies on her seeing-eye dog Vince to help navigate her surroundings.

She says her five-year-old golden lab mix allows her to live a life with confidence but lockdown measures have brought additional difficulties.

She said: “Dogs don’t know how to social distance and they don’t know how to avoid people by the required distance.

“They always find a space, so they couldn’t avoid a person by two metres. It’s just not possible.”

Due to current lockdown measures, Mary has hung up Vince’s working harness.

While he is not guiding during the pandemic, the pair often head out to an area near her home where Vince is able to “free-run.”

She said:“Perhaps the biggest worry is the fact the dog isn’t working in harness.

“I worry a little bit that the edge is off them because they’re not working. The dogs have to be able to keep up the standard of work and the stamina.”

For some guide dog owners, this isn’t possible and they have to temporarily board their dogs during the pandemic.

A Guide Dogs spokesperson said: “Dog welfare is absolutely paramount and if there were circumstances where a guide dog owner needed to temporarily rehome their dog, our staff and volunteers are on hand to support them.

“The key challenge being faced by people with sight loss this time is food shopping.

“Unfortunately we have had instances reported to us of guide dog owners being illegally turned away from supermarkets due to concerns over social distancing.

“People with sight loss do tend to find it more difficult to social-distance, so we would urge members of the public to give plenty of space to anyone they see out with a guide dog or a white cane.”

